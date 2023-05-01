Charges serious, WFI chief must quit: Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Throwing his weight behind the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to meet the wrestlers and make the accused resign from his post for a fair probe.

“The allegations against the WFI president are very serious. And these have been levelled by the wrestlers of international repute. Unfortunately, the government seems reluctant to even have a fair inquiry into the matter,” said Singh.

The Sports Minister added that given the serious nature of the allegations, an FIR should have been registered without any delay.