Charges serious, WFI chief must quit: Vikramaditya

Shimla, April 30
Throwing his weight behind the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to meet the wrestlers and make the accused resign from his post for a fair probe.
“The allegations against the WFI president are very serious. And these have been levelled by the wrestlers of international repute. Unfortunately, the government seems reluctant to even have a fair inquiry into the matter,” said Singh.
The Sports Minister added that given the serious nature of the allegations, an FIR should have been registered without any delay.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...