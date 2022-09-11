Chargesheets filed against education officials

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPtember 10

The Vigilance Department has filed two chargesheets in the court in the case of scholarship embezzlement of Rs 21.39 lakh in the Kullu Higher Education Department and anomalies in the Elementary Education Department.

Two former deputy directors of education and two clerks have been made accused in both cases. The Vigilance filed the chargesheets in the court in the last week of August.

The Vigilance had summoned the complete record from the Higher Education Department regarding the scam in the schools. On the basis of investigation, it was found that from 2011 to 2015, a clerk of the department had embezzled about Rs 21 lakh from the amount of scholarships given to children of government schools. The second case is of the Kullu Elementary Education Department in which financial irregularities were made in the sale and purchase of furniture and reading materials for schools from 2003 to 2005.