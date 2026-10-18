Charging of money for processing FRA claims illegal, guilty to face action: Negi

Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found charging money illegally for processing claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, said Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi at Spiti in Lahaul-Spiti district on Thursday. He added that complaints had been received that some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and members of Forest Rights Committees were demanding thousands of rupees from applicants.

Negi, while addressing concerns after a meeting on the implementation of the FRA in Kaza, said that he had directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to investigate the allegations.

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The minister urged local residents to report instances of money being demanded for processing forest rights claims and assured them that their complaints would be examined and appropriate legal action taken if the allegations were substantiated.

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Negi said that the application process under the Act was free of cost and the applicants do not need the recommendation of any individual or organisation. He alleged that some committees in Kaza were arbitrarily deciding whether to accept claims though it was their responsibility to receive applications submitted by eligible claimants.

He said that the applicants should submit their claims using the prescribed two-page form, mentioning the land concerned and providing the details of supporting evidence. The secretary of a Forest Rights Committee is required to receive the application and issue a receipt, acknowledging its submission.

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After receiving a claim, the committee must inform all its members and schedule a field inspection. The claimant, the Patwari concerned, forest guard and committee members should be notified of the inspection date.

Negi said that it was the committee’s responsibility to inspect the site and prepare a report based on its findings. The forest guard should also submit a report, while the Patwari should prepare relevant records and photographs during the field visit.

He added that the Patwari should not be required to obtain fresh permission from another officer to prepare these records and photographs.

The minister clarified that the committee’s report must be placed before the gram sabha for consideration and approval in an open meeting before being forwarded to the sub-divisional level committee. He expressed concern over allegations that some committees had obtained signatures by visiting households instead of presenting resolutions before the gram sabha.

Negi said that an inquiry would be conducted if such practices were confirmed and those found responsible could face criminal proceedings.

Negi appealed to Spiti residents not to feel intimidated while pursuing their legitimate rights under law. He urged everyone, who had paid money for processing an FRA claim, to report the matter either to him or to the SDM.

Earlier, the minister reviewed ongoing development projects at a meeting of the sub-divisional project advisory committee in Kaza. He directed the departments concerned to ensure the timely completion of projects and construction quality. He also reviewed issues concerning land acquisition and nautor land, stressing that pending cases should be resolved according to established rules.

Local MLA Anuradha Rana, SDM, Integrated Tribal Development Project Officer Dixit Rana, Additional Secretary (Revenue) Balwan and officers of various departments attended the meetings.