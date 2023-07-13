Charging station damaged, 15 e-buses non-functional

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 12

Fifteen electric buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) are not operating in Dharamsala for the past two days after a charging station was damaged in a landslide. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recently flagged off these buses, which were purchased under the Smart City Project of Dharamsala.

Sahil Kapoor, HRTC regional manager, Dharamsala, said that following a landslide, water entered the charging station and damaged it. “We have switched off the charging station after the landslide. It seems that the charging station has gathered moisture. Since it is the only charging station, we have not been able to operate electric buses in the region for the past two days. We were trying to repair the charging station so as to resume electric bus service,” he added.

The Chief Minister had announced that Himachal would gradually replace all HRTC buses with electric ones. An official said that the recent calamity had given a lesson that in a state like Himachal that was prone to natural calamities switching over totally to electric vehicles was not a viable solution.

The decision of the Smart City Project of Dharamsala to purchase and hand over electric buses to the HRTC is also being criticised. JM Pathania, a former Commissioner of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, alleged that as per the Dharamsala Smart City project, the civic body was to run electric buses to create a smart transport system within the city.

