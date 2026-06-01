Chauhan orders replacement of Jong Bridge plaques honouring Virbhadra, Dhumal

Demonstrating respect for the contributions of leaders across political ideologies, Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to replace the damaged foundation stone and inauguration plaques at the Jong Bridge, which connects Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

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Located in the border area of Jong village in Sirmaur district’s Shillai Assembly constituency, represented by Chauhan, the bridge serves as a vital inter-state link between the two states.

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The plaques bear the names of former Chief Ministers Virbhadra Singh of the Congress and Prem Kumar Dhumal of the BJP, both of whom were associated with different stages of the bridge project.

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Issuing the directions, Chauhan said the contributions of both leaders to Himachal Pradesh’s development deserved recognition and respect, irrespective of political affiliations. He said the damaged plaques would be replaced to preserve the historical significance of the project and honour the legacy of the two veteran leaders.

“Former Chief Ministers Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal played significant roles in the development of Himachal Pradesh. Their contributions towards strengthening infrastructure and improving the lives of people will always be remembered with gratitude,” Chauhan said.

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The minister noted that development is a continuous process carried forward by successive governments and that leaders who contribute to the state’s progress should be acknowledged beyond partisan considerations.

The Jong Bridge has significantly improved connectivity and facilitated the movement of people and goods between the border regions of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It remains a crucial infrastructure asset for residents of the remote Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

Chauhan said the PWD had been instructed to replace the damaged plaques at the earliest so that the contributions of both former Chief Ministers remain permanently recorded and visible at the site.