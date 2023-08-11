Harshvardhan Chauhan to hoist flag at Hamirpur

Hamirpur, August 10
Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan will hoist the Tricolour at the district-level Independence Day function here. Jitender Sanjta, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the function would be organised at the Senior Secondary School for Boys here. Contingents of the Himachal Pradesh Police, Home Guards, National Cadet Core, Scouts and Guides and health workers would participate in the parade while students from various educational institutes would present cultural programme on the occasion, he added.
