Chd-Manali NH restored

Mandi, June 11
The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic after a gap of about four hours. The highway was blocked around 11:45 am due to a massive landslide near Banala in Mandi district today. As a result, a long traffic jam was witnessed on both sides of the road.
The NHAI engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road. It took almost four hours to restore the highway to traffic.
ASP Sagar Chander said the road had been restored to traffic and a majority of vehicles had moved out of the area and headed towards their respective destinations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat braces for Biparjoy cyclone; people being shifted to temporary shelters
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a cyclone a...
Wedding bus crashes in Australia; 10 dead
The guests were travelling to Singleton 'presumably for thei...
Woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband for divorce in Madhya Pradesh, booked for intimidation
A divorce case is going on between the two
Students facing deportation from Canada get relief, India flags 'gaps'
Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to adopt humanitarian appr...