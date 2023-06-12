Chd-Manali NH restored

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 11

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was restored to traffic after a gap of about four hours. The highway was blocked around 11:45 am due to a massive landslide near Banala in Mandi district today. As a result, a long traffic jam was witnessed on both sides of the road.

The NHAI engaged its workforce and machinery to clear the debris from the road. It took almost four hours to restore the highway to traffic.

ASP Sagar Chander said the road had been restored to traffic and a majority of vehicles had moved out of the area and headed towards their respective destinations.