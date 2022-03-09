Check fertiliser prices in Himachal or face stir: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 8

Taking a cue from agitating government employees and other sections of society, farmers and apple growers have now threatened to take to streets if the government continues to ignore their demands.

In a meeting here today, the Sanyukt Kisan Manch, asked the government to check the rising prices of fertilizers and pesticides and ensure the availability of required fertilizers. “The cost of fertilizers and pesticides has shot up by 40 to 100 per cent in the last few months. Muriate of Potash, which was available for Rs 850 last year, is now selling for Rs 1,740,” said Sanyukt Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan.

“Also, fertilizer such as 12:32:16 is not readily available in many parts of state. The spike in the cost and non-availability has particularly hit the small and marginal farmers hard,” said Chauhan.

The farmers also demanded the restoration of the system through which Horticulture Department used to sell subsidized pesticides in its outlets. The government replaced the system last year with a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, wherein it grants nominal subsidy on the purchase of pesticides from open market to the farmers.

“The DBT scheme is a complete failure, hardly anyone has applied for the subsidy. The farmer will end up spending more in completing the formalities than the amount he is entitled to under the scheme,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of the Manch. The DBT scheme offers Rs 4,000 subsidy per hectare. With most land holding being less than 4-5 bighas, the farmer will get a subsidy of just around Rs 2,000 annually.

Besides providing subsidized pesticides, the apple growers feel that the old system also kept the prices of pesticides under control. “When Horticulture Department provided subsidized pesticides, private dealers could not price these items too high. Now, they are selling pesticides at MRP, without any discount,” said Dimple Panjta, an apple grower.

Besides, the manch is quite disappointed with the approach of the government. “We have submitted our 15-point demand charter to the government five times since August. It has not even called us for talks. Now, we will again submit a memorandum to the government on March 28. If the government still ignore us, we will launch an agitation,” said Chauhan.