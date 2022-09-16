Shimla: Check inducements given to voters, says CEO

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Steps should be taken to check the menace of inducement to the voter by cash, liquor, gifts, feasts, etc through well-thought strategy and action plan, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg here today.

He said expenditure monitoring was one of the crucial aspects of a free and fair electoral process and all legal expenses should be documented and accounted for to prevent any illegal activities.

He asked the Income Tax Department for daily submission of cash seizure reports.

All airports, major railway stations, hotels, farmhouses and other suspicious agencies likely to be used for the movement of cash during the election process would be kept under close surveillance.

