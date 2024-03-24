Check traffic chaos near schools in Shimla, cops urged

Shimla, March 23
Expressing concern over traffic congestion on a road leading to four schools of the town, parents of students have requested the Shimla police to restrict vehicular movement on the road from 7.30 am to 8.45 am and from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. They have also urged the police to check roadside parking.
The parents have asked the police to issue special passes to school staff and teachers during this period and also deploy police personnel at the site to manage the traffic.
There are four schools located in the area — Auckland House School for Girls School, Auckland House School for Boys, Chapslee School and DAV Public School, Lakkar Bazaar.
In a letter to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the parents talked about the traffic
congestion on the road leading from Chapslee School to Auckland House School
for Boys, specifically
during the morning and evening hours.
The parents added that vehicles parked on the
roadside along with commercial vehicles add to the traffic chaos.
“The road is fully packed with kids and their parents during the rush hour and often there is no space for people to go from one end to the other. Adding to the problem is the construction work going on with weak railings on sides, and no railings at all, at certain points,” the parents said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi