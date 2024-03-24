Check traffic chaos near schools in Shimla, cops urged

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 23

Expressing concern over traffic congestion on a road leading to four schools of the town, parents of students have requested the Shimla police to restrict vehicular movement on the road from 7.30 am to 8.45 am and from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. They have also urged the police to check roadside parking.

The parents have asked the police to issue special passes to school staff and teachers during this period and also deploy police personnel at the site to manage the traffic.

There are four schools located in the area — Auckland House School for Girls School, Auckland House School for Boys, Chapslee School and DAV Public School, Lakkar Bazaar.

In a letter to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the parents talked about the traffic

congestion on the road leading from Chapslee School to Auckland House School

for Boys, specifically

during the morning and evening hours.

The parents added that vehicles parked on the

roadside along with commercial vehicles add to the traffic chaos.

“The road is fully packed with kids and their parents during the rush hour and often there is no space for people to go from one end to the other. Adding to the problem is the construction work going on with weak railings on sides, and no railings at all, at certain points,” the parents said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla