Check unfair means, govt tells schools

Shimla, March 12
The government has adopted zero tolerance policy towards the use of unfair means in examinations. Directions to that effect have been issued to private and government institutions, said Education Minister Rohit Thakur. “The decision has been taken to encourage honest and hard-working students. Directions have been issued to ensure strict vigil during the examinations and ensure stern action against those found guilty,” Thakur said.
