Chenab-Beas link project rings alarm bells in Kullu, Manali

Residents of Kullu and Manali, along with environmental observers, have expressed concern over the proposed Chenab-Beas River Link Project, warning that it can have significant environmental, geological and socio-economic consequences for the Beas valley.

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The project proposes water diversion from the Chandra river, a major tributary of the Chenab in Lahaul-Spiti, through an 8.7-km tunnel beneath the Pir Panjal range into the Beas basin near Manali. While the project is intended to augment water resources, residents fear it can adversely affect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

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Anup Thakur, a hotelier in Manali, says that the proposed tunnel passes through the geologically sensitive Pir Panjal range, an area increasingly vulnerable to climate-induced disasters. He adds that large-scale tunnelling and blasting can destabilise mountain slopes, trigger landslides, cause land subsidence and accelerate soil erosion, potentially damaging houses, roads and other infrastructure.

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He refers to experiences from other Himalayan tunnelling projects, where underground excavation reportedly disrupted aquifers and dried up natural springs. Similar impacts, he says, can reduce irrigation supplies, create drinking water shortages and adversely affect agriculture and horticulture in villages dependent on spring-fed water sources.

Another resident, Hemraj Sharma, expresses concern over the ecological implications of water diversion from the Chandra river. He says that reduced river discharge can affect aquatic biodiversity, cold-water fish species, sediment transport and the overall health of the river ecosystem.

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Residents have also raised concerns over the disposal of excavation debris during construction. They fear improper dumping can obstruct river channels, increase downstream sediment loads and aggravate the impact of cloudbursts or glacial lake outburst floods by creating unstable debris dams capable of triggering flashfloods.

Sanjay Gupta, a resident of Kullu, says that diverting additional glacial water into the upper Beas basin near Manali can heighten flood risks in vulnerable areas, including Palchan, Solang, Kullu and downstream settlements up to Mandi and Kangra.

The residents also question the project’s proximity to the strategically important Atal Tunnel, expressing apprehension that extensive tunnelling and blasting can affect its long-term structural stability.