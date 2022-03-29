Cherish heritage for peace, harmony: NGO

NURPUR, MARCH 28
Samarpan Association, an NGO in Kangra and Chamba district, has appealed to the state government to formulate a policy to cherish and conserve the heritage as it would assist in maintaining peace, harmony and democracy in the society.
Anita Sharma, chairperson of the association, said here today that our heritage was disappearing gradually. “The new generation is being cut off from our culture as the society has started rejecting the traditions which keep us inter-connected and generate the spirit of brotherhood. The local fairs and festivals should be promoted so that the young generation can know the culture,” she said. —
