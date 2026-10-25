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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Chharibardar’ Maheshwar leads daily ‘Jaleb’ ritual at Kullu Dasehra

‘Chharibardar’ Maheshwar leads daily ‘Jaleb’ ritual at Kullu Dasehra

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The “Chharibardar” of Lord Raghunath Maheshwar Singh being carried on a palanquin along with palanquins of other deities during Jaleb at Dasehra festival in Kullu on Saturday.
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The traditional “Jaleb” religious procession of Lord Narsingh was taken out during the ongoing international Kullu Dasehra festival, with palanquins of various deities and the palanquin of Maheshwar Singh, the “Chharibardar” or chief caretaker of Lord Raghunath, encircling the entire dasehra ground. The ritual is performed every day from the second day of the festival until the second-last day, known as “Mohalla”. It is believed that Lord Narsingh ensures the security and safety of the public during festivities and deities from different regions participate every day.

The procession, also called “Raja Ki Jaleb,” is led by a decorated mare and the musical instruments of Lord Narsingh, followed by palanquins of deities on both sides of the Chharibardar’s palanquin, carried by porters. Kardars or caretakers and Devaloos (volunteers) danced to the beats of drums. The "Jaleb" began around 4.30 pm from Raja ki Chanani, the king’s camp, and passed along the Hospital road to the old State Bank park before circling the festival area from behind the Kala Kendra and returning to the Chanani through the Dhalpur Chowk. The priests of other deities offered flowers as the procession crossed their camp temples. The role once played by the erstwhile kings of Kullu during dasehra is still practiced by their descendants in the traditional manner.

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About six deities from different parts of the Kullu valley joined the royal "Jaleb". Chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and slogans in praise of the deities added to the devotional atmosphere. After the "Jaleb" concluded, the deities returned to their temporary camps.

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The festival’s cultural programme also drew large crowds. A cultural evening featured Punjabi and Himachali songs by artistes, including Kaka, Mamta Bhardwaj, Kumar Sahil, Ajay Chauhan and Sunil Rana. Himachal’s Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who was the chief guest of the function, was seen dancing to Ajay Chauhan’s songs. Festival committee vice-chairman and Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma honoured the minister with a cap, shawl and a memento. At Rath Maidan near Dev Sadan, local artistes and cultural troupes from various states and countries performed, while a fashion show by Alpha Crew was a major attraction.

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