Chhoti Kashi Mahotsav held in Mandi after 3 years

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 15

The Chhoti Kashi Mahotsav was celebrated with great fervour here yesterday. Mandi Sadar SDM Ritika Jindal inaugurated the festival, organised by an NGO, Smile Himachal.

The event displayed a glimpse of the ancient tradition, culture and heritage of the district. It was celebrated after three years due to the Covid pandemic.

The Sangeet Sadan, Mandi, presented Solah Sanskar and Luddi, a traditional dance of the district, during the festival. Krishna Wool Industry organised a fashion show while the Seraj Students Welfare Association performed the local Natti.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Mandi, set up a stall of traditional dishes — Bhatabaru, Ghayor, Thansya (Dand Kadaka), Sagoti, Laddu, Chud Ka Saag, Kattire Gonda Ra Faluda, Bhalle Babru.