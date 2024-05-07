Chief Electoral officer seeks report on Congress complaints

Shimla, May 6
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked District Elections Officers (DEO) of three districts to look into the code of conduct violation by the BJP candidates and leaders as alleged by the Congress on its complaints.
The Congress has filed complaints against Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Churah MLA Hansraj for making derogatory remarks against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency.
The CEO has asked the DEOs to file a report within 24 hours after receiving the orders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...