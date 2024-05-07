Chief Electoral officer seeks report on Congress complaints

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has asked District Elections Officers (DEO) of three districts to look into the code of conduct violation by the BJP candidates and leaders as alleged by the Congress on its complaints.

The Congress has filed complaints against Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Churah MLA Hansraj for making derogatory remarks against Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

The CEO has asked the DEOs to file a report within 24 hours after receiving the orders.

