Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed reassigns work to judges

Shimla, August 20
Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed of the High Court has redistributed the administrative and executive business pertaining to civil and sessions divisions among the HC judges with immediate effect.
As per notification issued by the Registrar General of the court, the work of civil and sessions division, Shimla division, has been assigned to Justice Sabina. The administrative and executive work of civil and sessions division, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been assigned to Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.
Justice Vivek Singh Thakur will look after the work of Mandi and the charge of Una and Hamirpur divisions has been given to Justice Ajay Mohan Goel.
The work of Solan district has been assigned to Justice Sandeep Sharma while of Bilaspur division to Justice CB Barowalia and of Kullu to Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua. Justice Satyen Vaidya will look after the work of Chamba while Justice Sushil Kukreja will take care of Sirmaur at Nahan. Kinnaur has been assigned to Justice Virender Singh.
