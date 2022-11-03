Chief Justice, Judges bid farewell to Justice Barowalia at High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, November 2

A full court farewell address was held today in the High Court to bid farewell to Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia on relinquishing his office of Judge after his appointment as Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed said, “Justice Barowalia is a true model of discipline and human qualities. Modesty and simplicity are his hallmark and his cordial nature and humility endeared him to the members of the Bar and Bench.”

The Chief Justice said parting is always painful but in Justice Barowalia’s case, it’s time to cheer as he has been appointed as the Lokayukta of the state. The Chief Justice wished Justice Barowalia the best of health and happiness.

Justice Barowalia got emotional and said, “We always meet to depart and depart to meet again.” He took up the opportunity to thank his parents, wife Kumkum and other members of the family for their tireless support in the journey of life. He remembered former Chief Justices, Judges, senior advocates, colleagues and friends. He also thanked officers/officials of the Registry and his personal staff for their help and support. Justice Barowalia was elevated as a Judge of the HP High Court on April 12, 2016.

Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were also present.

