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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chief Justice of India to attend Central University of Himachal Pradesh convocation on Nov 22

Chief Justice of India to attend Central University of Himachal Pradesh convocation on Nov 22

702 students to receive degrees; 23 women among 32 gold medallists

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Raghav Guleria
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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CUHP VC SP Bansal (L) addresses a press conference at Dharamsala on Thursday. Photo: Kamal jeet.
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The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) will hold its 10th convocation on November 22, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant attending as the chief guest. The Union Education Minister, Himachal Pradesh Governor, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court have also consented to attend the ceremony.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal announced the details of the convocation at a press conference today. He said degrees would be awarded to 702 eligible students up to the 2024 academic year. The recipients include undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and diploma students.

Of the total, 584 are postgraduate students, including 288 women and 296 men, while 29 undergraduate students will also receive their degrees. In addition, 48 research scholars who completed their PhDs between January and December 2024 will be awarded doctoral degrees.

A total of 32 gold medals will be awarded at the convocation, of which 23 have been won by women students and nine by men. Prof Bansal said women had secured top positions in most university departments, reflecting their growing academic excellence and achievements.

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The university has opened an online registration portal for students, and around 450 have already confirmed their participation in the ceremony. The university has also prescribed a dress code for the occasion. Women students will wear white salwar-kameez or sarees with golden borders, paired with black shoes or sandals. Male students will wear full-sleeved white kurta-pyjamas with black shoes. The prescribed colour scheme will also apply to traditional turbans.

Highlighting the institution’s growth, Prof Bansal said the university was pursuing its ‘Local to Global’ vision by strengthening its regional roots while building an international identity. Its presence in global ranking frameworks, including QS and Times Higher Education, reflected the collective efforts of faculty members, students and employees, he added.

He said several eminent personalities, including former President Ram Nath Kovind, the Dalai Lama, President Droupadi Murmu and the Vice-President of India, had attended earlier convocations. The presence of the CJI would make the 10th convocation particularly significant, he added.

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Registrar Prof Narendra Sankhyan, Dean Academic Affairs Prof Pradeep Kumar and Controller of Examinations Dr Jitendra Garg were also present at the press conference.

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