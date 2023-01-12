Himachal HC Chief Justice opens legal aid system offices at 6 district headquarters

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, January 11

Chief Justice Amjad A. Sayed, today inaugurated Legal Aid Defence Counsel System offices through video-conferencing in six districts headquarters of Shimla, Sirmaur (Nahan), Solan, Kangra (Dharamsala), Kullu and Una.

A Legal Aid Defence Counsel System has been initiated for providing legal aid, assistance and representation in criminal matters in line with the Public Defender System. It provides legal advice and assistance to all individuals visiting its office and that of the District Legal Services Authority. Besides, it helps in representation, conducting trial and appeals, including all miscellaneous work in the criminal courts such as Court of Session, special courts and Judicial Magistrate courts.

At the first instance, the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System was conceived to be implemented at 12 places, on a pilot project basis, by the National Legal Services Authority. On its successful implementation, it is now being extended to 365 places in District Legal Services Authorities of 22 states.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) had set a target for each State Legal Services Authority to identify 50 per cent of District Legal Services Authorities for running the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System at the district headquarters. The HP State Legal Services Authority is thus ahead of the target as the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System has been inaugurated at six district headquarters.

Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson of HP State Legal Services Authority, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were also present.

Besides, Registrar General Arvind Malhotra and other Registrars were also present.

