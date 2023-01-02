Chief Minister accorded rousing welcome in Manali

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JANUARY 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accorded a warm welcome amidst raising of slogans and dancing to the tune of traditional musical instruments as he arrived in Manali today for the inauguration of the five-day-long 11th National level Winter Carnival festival from tomorrow.

Hundreds of people were queued en route the SASE helipad to Manali Circuit House road to welcome the Chief Minister.

At SASE helipad, the Chief Minister accompanied by the MLA Sunder Singh Thakur was received by MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur, former MLA Khimi Ram Sharma, Manali Block Congress president Hari Chand Sharma and other leaders and officers of the district.

Manali MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur said that the carnival would be organized to attract tourists, promote local culture and traditional cuisine and winter games. He said that committees and sub-committees had been framed and given responsibilities. “Adequate arrangements have been made regarding traffic management and law and order for the smooth conduct of the event,” he said.