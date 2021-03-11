Chief Minister inaugurating works of Congress govternment: Pratibha

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 21

The state government has failed to usher in development and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is only inaugurating development works started by the previous Congress government led by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, said HPCC president Pratibha Singh at Khajjiyan in the Barsar Assembly constituency, near here, today.

She said, “The BJP had promised to bring down the prices of commodities and fuel, including cooking gas, but instead its Central Government doubled the prices of fuel and LPG cylinder”.

Pratibha said that the BJP only changed the names of the welfare programmes launched by the previous Congress government in the state. “Major developmental projects such as AIIMS in Bilaspur, Medical College in Mandi and even the Rohtang Tunnel was envisioned by Congress leaders. The Rohtang Tunnel was the idea of Indira Gandhi that was realised when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister. Sonia Gandhi had laid the foundation stone of the tunnel in the presence of the then Chief Mnister Prem Kumar Dhumal. It was unfortunate that the government removed the foundation stone when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel,” she added.

She said that MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal had set an example in social service by cremating the bodies of Covid victims when BJP leaders were busy in self glorification.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, said that ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines should be used in the forthcoming elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the state Assembly.

He said that the government tried to silence police officers but the constable recruitment paper leak scam was still exposed.