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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils Manali Marathon t-shirt, bats for drug-free Himachal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils Manali Marathon t-shirt, bats for drug-free Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveils the t-shirt for Manali Marathon, being organised by the Manali Marathon and Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association, in Shimla on Friday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday released the t-shirt for the 4th edition of the Manali Marathon, being organised by the Manali Marathon and Himalayan Xtreme Sports Association, from October 30 to November 1.

The Chief Minister was the chief guest on the occasion. The event is being organised under the theme ‘Green Warriors: Youth Initiative for a Drug-Free, Fit and Clean Himachal’. The marathon will feature a range of events, including the challenging 100-km Rohtang Pass Ultra Challenge, full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), and 10-km and 5-km mass runs.

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The event aims to promote Himachal Pradesh as a world-class destination for high-altitude sports, eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

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The CM expressed confidence that the marathon would help in creating awareness about environmental conservation, healthy lifestyles and the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. Maintaining that community participation was essential to eliminating the menace of drug abuse from society, the CM said the government was actively involving people in its campaign against drugs.

Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Harish Janartha, Advocate General Anoop Rattan and office-bearers of the sports association were also present on the occasion.

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