Chief Parliamentary Secretaries appointment: Hearing on May 20

Our Correspondent

Shimla, May 10

The HP High Court on Friday listed the petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) for further hearing on May 20. A division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi is hearing this matter on day-to-day basis for the arguments of the state government but the same was not concluded today and the court listed the matter for the arguments of the state on May 20 and May 21.

#Shimla