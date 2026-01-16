Chief pharmacist at Solan hospital dies in Jabli road accident; husband, daughter injured

A 44‑year‑old woman was killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into the divider after the driver lost control of the vehicle, which later collided head‑on with a truck in the other lane at Jabli on the Parwanoo‑Dharampur highway today.

The accident occurred near the gate of the HEPL industrial unit at Jabli. The deceased has been identified as Kavita Kumari, who was serving as a chief pharmacist at Regional Hospital, Solan.

Her husband, Surinder Pal, and their 15‑year‑old daughter Kanika sustained minor injuries in the accident. They were admitted to ESIC Hospital, Parwanoo, for treatment.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh informed that Kavita succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital.