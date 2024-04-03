Chief Secretary chairs meeting on three new criminal laws

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena chaired a meeting held here today regarding the implementation of the newly-enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The Chief Secretary said proper arrangements would be made in the police and all related departments to ensure effective implementation of three criminal laws which would come into force from July 1.

He said police officers, judicial officers, state forensic science, officers of prison department and field staff would be provided training for using digital technology regarding the new laws. He said adequate changes would be made in the crime and criminal network tracking system of the police to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the laws. The software of the system will be updated on the basis of new laws.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla