Chief Secretary chairs meeting on three new criminal laws

Shimla, April 2
Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena chaired a meeting held here today regarding the implementation of the newly-enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
The Chief Secretary said proper arrangements would be made in the police and all related departments to ensure effective implementation of three criminal laws which would come into force from July 1.
He said police officers, judicial officers, state forensic science, officers of prison department and field staff would be provided training for using digital technology regarding the new laws. He said adequate changes would be made in the crime and criminal network tracking system of the police to ensure effective implementation of the provisions of the laws. The software of the system will be updated on the basis of new laws.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Taiwan hit by strongest earthquake in 25 years; 1 dead, 50 injured, Tsunami warning Issued
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and ca...
‘No money recovered’: Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh
In jail since Oct, first AAP leader to be released in excise...