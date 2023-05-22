Chief Secretary reviews ongoing works in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, May 21

Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena today visited various sites in the district and reviewed the progress of development works.

The Chief Secretary visited the Skill Development and Training Centre in Palkwah village of Haroli subdivision. It was constructed by the Industries Department many years ago, but is currently lying vacant. During the pandemic, the building was used to isolate and treat infected patients.

Saxena also visited the PGI satellite hospital site in Malahat village near the city, where construction work of the link road and boundary wall is underway. He also inspected the RTPCR-testing lab in Palkwa village.