Chief Secretary reviews ongoing works in Una

Una, May 21
Chief Secretary Pramod Saxena today visited various sites in the district and reviewed the progress of development works.
The Chief Secretary visited the Skill Development and Training Centre in Palkwah village of Haroli subdivision. It was constructed by the Industries Department many years ago, but is currently lying vacant. During the pandemic, the building was used to isolate and treat infected patients.
Saxena also visited the PGI satellite hospital site in Malahat village near the city, where construction work of the link road and boundary wall is underway. He also inspected the RTPCR-testing lab in Palkwa village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN will remain a 'talk shop' without reforms, cautions PM Modi at Hiroshima G7 session
Asks members to raise their voice together against unilatera...
2019 Lok Sabha elections were fought on bodies of our soldiers: J-K ex-governor Satyapal Mali
Says had an inquiry been done, the then home minister (Rajna...
Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Punjab-born Jaswant Singh Birdi will be the Chairman of the ...