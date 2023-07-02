Chief Secretary to inspect Bir paragliding school today

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 1

The first paragliding school of the country is likely to be operational in three months. The school complex has been constructed in the foothills of the Dhauladhar ranges of the Kangra valley in the backdrop of snow-covered peaks.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena will visit Bir-Billing tomorrow to review its construction work. He will discuss the progress on the project with the officers of the executing agency, the state Tourism Department. He will also meet members of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal.

Earlier, during a visit to Bir in March, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced that the paragliding school would be made operational before September this year.

Sources told The Tribune that Rs 8 crore had been spent on the construction of the new institution under the Himalayan Circuit of the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Bir-Billing is ranked among the top 10 paragliding sites worldwide by various publications. It recently hosted India’s first Pre-Paragliding World Cup Championship. More than 28,000 paragliders and tourists now fly solo or in tandem annually at the popular paragliding site.