Himachal Chief Secretary reviews readiness for Ph-I of Census

Himachal Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta today chaired a state-level training conference organised to review the preparedness for the first phase of the 2027 Census, namely house listing and housing census.

Advertisement

Gupta emphasised the importance of the census as a national responsibility. He said it must be completed in a timely and accurate manner through coordinated efforts of all departments concerned. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to accord top priority to census-related training, availability of human resources and technological preparedness.

Advertisement

He stressed that these measures were essential to ensure that the census work was conducted in a fair, transparent and error-free manner.

Advertisement

During the conference, detailed discussions were also held on the action plan for the first phase of the Census-2027 and various aspects related to its effective implementation at the grassroots level. Secretary GAD Rajesh Sharma elaborated the roles and responsibilities of various departments and officials and underscored the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of census operations.