Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Chief Secretary reviews readiness for Ph-I of Census

Himachal Chief Secretary reviews readiness for Ph-I of Census

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:14 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Himachal Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta today chaired a state-level training conference organised to review the preparedness for the first phase of the 2027 Census, namely house listing and housing census.

Gupta emphasised the importance of the census as a national responsibility. He said it must be completed in a timely and accurate manner through coordinated efforts of all departments concerned. The Chief Secretary directed the officers to accord top priority to census-related training, availability of human resources and technological preparedness.

He stressed that these measures were essential to ensure that the census work was conducted in a fair, transparent and error-free manner.

During the conference, detailed discussions were also held on the action plan for the first phase of the Census-2027 and various aspects related to its effective implementation at the grassroots level. Secretary GAD Rajesh Sharma elaborated the roles and responsibilities of various departments and officials and underscored the need for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders for the successful implementation of census operations.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

