Child drowns in water tank

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 15

Aarabh, a seven-year-old boy of Sunhara village in Nurpur, drowned in an underground water tank in his house courtyard on Tuesday.

His parents started searching for him when they did not see him in the house. They found the cover of the water tank partially open and Aarabh was found drowned in it. His father Ravinder Singh and other family members brought him out of the tank but could not save him.