Child killed, 4 huts gutted in fire at Una

Una, May 14
A four-year-old child was burnt to death in a fire that broke out today in a migrant workers colony at Basal village in Una district.
Four dwellings with thatched roofs suddenly caught fire in the afternoon. Prince, a resident of Bihar, was reportedly sleeping in a hut when the fire broke out. A few other children were also present in the huts while most of the adults were at work at the time of the incident.
Local resident and Panchayat Samiti member Sumit Sharma said the fire was very intense and it was not possible to rescue the child amid the heat and smoke.
Fire Officer Nitin Dhiman said fire fighters doused the flames and prevented them from spreading to other huts. “The total loss has been estimated at around Rs 1 lakh. However, the cause of the incident could not be ascertained yet,” the Fire Officer added.
