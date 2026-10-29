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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Child safety awareness camps held in four Chamba schools

Child safety awareness camps held in four Chamba schools

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Students attend a child safety awareness camp in Chamba district.
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The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, organised awareness camps in four educational institutions on Wednesday under its week-long ‘Surakshit Bachpan Abhiyan’ to sensitise students to child rights, personal safety and legal safeguards against exploitation.

The campaign is being conducted in accordance with the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) to empower children to recognise abuse, report it without fear and seek legal assistance.

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The camps were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Mangla, under the supervision of Ekansh Kapil, Secretary, Chamba DLSA; at Government Senior Secondary School, Sarol, under Mobile Traffic Magistrate Vibhuti Bahuguna; at Dalhousie Public School under Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate First Class Megha Sharma; and at Rising Star Public School, Chamba, under Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Pranav Negi.

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The sessions covered child rights, provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, safe and unsafe touch, online safety and ways to report abuse. Students were encouraged to identify trusted adults and seek help whenever they faced unsafe situations.

The campaign also addressed the prevention of child marriage and exploitation, responsible digital behaviour and protection against online abuse. Students were informed about the role of legal services authorities in providing legal assistance and the availability of child-friendly legal aid. They were also apprised of the NALSA toll-free helpline number 15100, through which they can seek legal assistance. Pamphlets containing information on child rights, personal safety and legal protection mechanisms were distributed among students.

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Ekansh Kapil emphasised the importance of making children aware of their legal rights and the safeguards available to them. He said the campaign aimed to empower children to speak up against abuse and help create a safe and protective environment for them.

The awareness drive will continue in designated schools until October 31, with a focus on strengthening child protection through awareness and access to legal support.

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