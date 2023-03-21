Child sex ratio improves in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, March 20
The child sex ratio in the district has improved due to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Yojana and other schemes started by the Women and Child Development Department. SDM Manish Soni said this while addressing a block-level meeting of the Child Development Project here today.
He said that due to these schemes, the child sex ratio in the district had increased to 965 girls against 1,000 boys this month compared to less than 900 girls against 1,000 boys in 2018.
Soni said that children, adolescent girls, expectant and lactating mothers were being taken care through 183 anganwadi centres under these schemes. He added that 2,773 children in the six months to six years’ age group and 933 expectant and lactating mothers were being given nutritious food through these centres.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal’s uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices
Separatist still at large | 6 FIRs, 114 arrests so far | ISI...
Radicals storm Indian mission in San Francisco
1 held for pulling down Tricolour in London
India integral to free Indo-Pacific: Kishida
Unveils $75 bn plan to counter China