Child sex ratio improves in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 20

The child sex ratio in the district has improved due to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ Yojana and other schemes started by the Women and Child Development Department. SDM Manish Soni said this while addressing a block-level meeting of the Child Development Project here today.

He said that due to these schemes, the child sex ratio in the district had increased to 965 girls against 1,000 boys this month compared to less than 900 girls against 1,000 boys in 2018.

Soni said that children, adolescent girls, expectant and lactating mothers were being taken care through 183 anganwadi centres under these schemes. He added that 2,773 children in the six months to six years’ age group and 933 expectant and lactating mothers were being given nutritious food through these centres.