Childhood friend remembers Capt Batra on his martyrdom day

As the nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Capt Vikram Batra on his martyrdom day on Tuesday, heartfelt tributes poured in from across Himachal Pradesh, including from one of his childhood friends who shared the memories of growing up with the brave soldier who became a national hero during the Kargil War. He recalled his association with Captain Batra and said they spent their formative years together, sharing countless moments of laughter, sports and celebrations. "We played table tennis together and celebrated each other's birthdays. Those memories remain fresh even today," he added.

Advertisement

One of his most cherished memories dates back to the days before Captain Batra left for the Kargil front in 1999. Along with their common friend Amit Sood, they met at Joy Restaurant in Palampur and spent nearly three hours talking. "We were so engrossed in our conversation that we never realised when it became dark. None of us imagined that it would be our last meeting," he recalled getting emotional.

Advertisement

Only a few days later, on July 9, 1999, the heartbreaking news arrived that Captain Batra had laid down his life while fighting fearlessly to recapture strategic heights in the Kargil sector from Pakistani intruders. His extraordinary courage and leadership during the war earned him the nation's highest wartime gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, posthumously.

Advertisement

Captain Batra, who famously declared, "Yeh Dil Maange More", became a symbol of courage, patriotism and selfless service. His sacrifice continues to inspire generations of Indians, particularly the youth, to place the nation above self.

A number of functions were held where people, schoolchildren and citizens of Palampur city paid floral tributes to him and remembered him for his unmatched valour and unwavering commitment to the country. Citizens described him as a true hero whose legacy would continue to inspire future generations.

Advertisement

Local MLA Ashish Butail said, "Captain Vikram Batra's supreme sacrifice will forever be etched in the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh and the country. His life is a timeless example of courage, sacrifice and unconditional love for the motherland."