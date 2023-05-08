Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 7

The wet and cold weather for nearly two months now has brought double trouble for apple and stone fruit growers. While the apple production is likely to reduce significantly (low production has already been reported in stone fruits like cherry and plum), the chances of fungal diseases like scab attacking the plant and the fruit have increased sharply.

“The weather conditions are conducive to fungal diseases like scab. The moisture and temperature are congenial for the surfacing and spread of fungal diseases,” said Kirti Sinha, Senior Plant Protection Officer, Department of Horticulture. “The fungal diseases find it easier to penetrate into hail-damaged fruit. Several incidents of hailstorm have been reported this time. That too is a concern as far as the spread of the fungal diseases is concerned,” he said. For the record, scab is the most feared disease in apple. If not controlled in time, it causes massive damage to the fruit.

Apple orchardists have already started noticing some fungal diseases. “Diseases like powdery mildew and alternaria have already appeared. Alternaria is normally seen during the monsoon. We are just hoping that these weather conditions do not trigger scab,” said Lokinder Bisht, president, Progressive Growers Association.

Meanwhile, fungal disease has also been reported in cherries. “We have noticed some spots on cherry leaves and we have informed the department about it,” said Deepak Singha, a stone fruit grower. Due to the inclement weather, the cherry production has been over 50 per cent less than normal this time.

To keep these diseases away, the Horticulture Department is advising the fruit growers to strictly follow the spray schedule. “The spray schedule is available on our website, and in our field offices. Also, we are disseminating information through various social media platforms,” said Sinha. “In view of the enhanced risk of disease this time, we have procured high-quality pesticides, and these can be procured from the outlets of the department,” said Sinha.

Even as the department is urging growers to follow the spray schedule strictly, several growers may skip it altogether as minimal fruit setting is being reported from various places due to the inclement weather. “Many growers feel tempted to skip the sprays when they see very little fruit in their orchard. This can trigger scab. Once it surfaces, it spreads quickly to other orchards as well,” said Bisht.