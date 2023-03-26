Chill returns: Snowfall, rain bring down mercury

PTI

Shimla, March 25

High-altitude areas of the state received another spell of moderate snowfall while mid and lower hills received widespread rain today, reviving severe cold conditions.

The local Meteorological (MeT) station warned of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places today and rain at some places from March 25 to 29.

Gondla and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received 8.5 cm and 2.6 cm of fresh snowfall, respectively. Dalhousie received the highest 81 mm of rain, followed by Naina Devi (32.4 mm), Ghamroor (32 mm), Kangra (18.6 mm), Chamba (17 mm), Una (13.4 mm), Chamba (17 mm), Sundernagar (10.9 mm) and Shimla (8 mm).

Strong icy winds lashed the region and the sky remained heavily overcast, leading to a sharp fall in minimum temperatures, which stood two to four degrees below normal.

Keylong was the coldest at minus 0.9°C, followed by Kusumseri (1.1°C), Kalpa (2°C), Narkanda (2.3°C), Dalhousie (2.9°C), Reckong Peo (5.3°C) and Shimla (6°C).

The state received an average rainfall of 51.7 mm from March 1 to 25 against the normal rainfall of 97.6 mm, a deficit of 47 per cent. Sirmaur and Solan districts received 79 per cent and 19 per cent excess rain. The rain deficit in Lahaul and Spiti was 89 per cent, followed by Kinnaur (74 per cent), Kullu (55 per cent), Chamba (30 per cent) and Hamirpur (20 per cent).

Meanwhile, 17 roads remained closed, including two national highways, due to the inclement weather while the functioning of 322 power transformers was disrupted.