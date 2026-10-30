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Home / Himachal Pradesh / China bulldozing homes of monks at Tibetan monastery, alleges Central Tibetan Administration

China bulldozing homes of monks at Tibetan monastery, alleges Central Tibetan Administration

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Dza Sershul Monastery in Eastern Tibet. File Photo
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The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has alleged that Chinese authorities have launched a large-scale demolition drive targeting more than 200 residential homes belonging to monks at the historic Dza Sershul Monastery in Sershul County, in eastern Tibet’s Karze region.

Citing sources, the CTA said the demolition may have begun on October 25 or 26 though the exact date and scale of the operation remain unverified. The administration also expressed concern over public meetings being held by Chinese authorities in the area and restrictions on internet access and information flow, which it said had made independent verification difficult.

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The reported demolition has renewed concerns over the future of Tibetan Buddhist institutions, following earlier demolition drives at major religious centres and the closure of Tibetan-language educational institutions.

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According to the CTA, major demolitions were carried out at Serthar Larung Gar in July 2016 and Yachen Gar in August 2017, followed by another campaign at Yachen Gar in July 2019.

It also cited the closure of several Tibetan educational institutions, including Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu Lobling School in July 2024, Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen Grassland Girls’ School in August 2026 and Golog Tadrak Orphan School in September 2026.

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Describing these actions as “forced assimilation”, the CTA said the institutions provided education in Tibetan language and literature, traditional culture, Chinese language and vocational skills, particularly to children from nomadic families.

Founded in 1760, Dza Sershul Monastery is a prominent Gelug school institution with six colleges specialising in Sutra and Tantra studies. It is renowned for philosophical education and the conferment of the Geshe degree, a prestigious qualification in Tibetan Buddhism. The monastery had around 500 monks in 2012, with recent estimates placing the number above 1,200. It houses religious relics, including one attributed to Tsongkhapa, and a 19-metre gilded copper statue of Maitreya Buddha.

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