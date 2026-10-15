Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has asserted that China has no authority to interfere in the succession of the Dalai Lama, calling on the international community to adopt strong resolutions safeguarding the Tibetan spiritual leader’s reincarnation process.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled “When Faith Becomes Political: Defending Freedom in an Age of Authoritarianism” during the 30th Forum 2000 Conference in Prague held on October 11-12, Tsering accused Beijing of attempting to control Tibetan religious traditions through state-imposed regulations and political interference in Buddhist succession

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He said the sole mandate to recognise the next Dalai Lama rested with the India-registered Gaden Phodrang Trust.

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Citing the enforced disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, in 1995, he said China’s interference in Tibetan religious affairs demonstrated the dangers of allowing the state to control religious lineages

Warning of the threat to Tibet’s cultural survival, the Sikyong said China’s “Ethnic Unity Law” and its assimilation policies were pushing Tibet towards a “slow death”. He also highlighted the destruction of more than 6,000 monasteries, massive casualties during the Cultural Revolution and pervasive surveillance, while stressing that the spirit of Tibetans inside Tibet remained unbroken.

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Tsering said the Tibetan leadership was pursuing diplomatic outreach to democratic governments, the Buddhist world and the Tibetan diaspora to counter Beijing’s interference. Reaffirming the CTA’s commitment to the Middle Way Approach, which seeks genuine autonomy for Tibet, he urged the international community to adopt stronger resolutions safeguarding the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process and supporting the Tibetan struggle. He welcomed legislative and diplomatic backing from the United States and European allies.

Tsering also accused Beijing of pursuing the systematic assimilation of Tibetan children through colonial-style boarding schools. He warned that China’s dam-building activities, environmental degradation and refusal to share hydrological data posed serious risks to regional water and food security, given Tibet’s importance as the “Water Tower of Asia”.

He cautioned Western democracies against excessive dependence on Chinese supply chains, warning that Beijing sought to extend its authoritarian surveillance model globally. He said the Tibetan struggle for freedom continued through the resilience of Tibetans inside Tibet and sustained international awareness.

During the conference, Tsering also met several international figures, including former Costa Rican Vice-President Ana Helena Chacón, German Bundestag member Roderich Kiesewetter, Japanese parliamentarian Yuya Mineshima, European Parliament member Alexandr Vondra and Freedom House president and CEO Jamie Fly. He held discussions with human rights advocates, democracy campaigners and international media representatives before attending the Global Democracy Networking Dinner in Prague.