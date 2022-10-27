Chinese national arrested in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 26

The police have arrested one Chinese national from a Buddhist monastery at Jogindernagar in Mandi district under Foreigner’s Act and forgery.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said on a tip-off, the police visited the monastery at Jogindernagar on October 22 to inquire about the suspected Chinese national. During investigation, a Chinese woman was found to be carrying a Nepalese citizenship document as her identity.

“She was quizzed. It was found that her documents are disputed. She could not produce her passport. On violation of provisions of the Foreigner’s Act and forgery, she was arrested on October 22 and is under police custody,” the SP said.

“Search led to seizure of about Rs 6.4 lakh Indian currency and 1.10 lakh Nepalese currency and two mobile phones. The police are looking into all aspects of this case, including involvement of Chinese national in spying activity. The police are coordinating with Central agencies to investigate this case. The investigation is in progress,” SP added.

#China