Chintpurni, Gagret get Rs380 cr projects

Our Correspondent

Una, April 2

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated public works worth about Rs 380 crore in the Chintpurni and Gagret Assembly segments of Una.

The Chief Minister, while addressing people at Amb and Jadla villages, said that despite Covid restrictions, the pace of development had not slowed down in the state. He added that the BJP would come back to power for a second term in the same manner in which it had repeated success in Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

AAP RAISING HUE & CRY, SAYS ANURAG AAP is raising a hue and cry after winning the Punjab elections, but its candidates lost security deposit on all 337 seats in UP and couldn’t secure even one seat in Manipur and Uttarakhand. —Anurag Thakur, Union Minister

He announced the upgrade of seven government schools and an animal husbandry dispensary in the Gagret segment, a new Patwar circle at Sapouri village and a new PWD JE section in Amb subdivision.

Anurag called upon the party workers to propagate the programmes and welfare schemes of the Union and state governments. He directed the officials concerned to speed up the pace of development works.

He announced an ethanol manufacturing unit, which would use sugarcane and maize as raw material, for Jeetpur Bahedi village in the Gagret segment to be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore. This would boost the economy of the farmers and help produce fuel, besides providing direct and indirect employment to the locals.