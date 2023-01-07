Chintpurni Trust to run e-vehicle service for pilgrims

Our Correspondent

UNA, JANUARY 6

The Chintpurni Temple Trust will launch e-vehicle services for devotees, which will shuttle between Mai Das multi-purpose tourist complex situated near the bus stand to the shrine premises. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, who is also chairman of the trust, will give green flag to the test run of the e-vehicle on Saturday.

As per an official communiqué, the temple trust has decided to launch green initiatives and successful test runs of e-rickshaws was conducted some time ago. The test ride for seven seated e-vehicles will be conducted on Saturday so as to check whether these vehicles can manipulate the road inclines with the load of devotees.

The multi-purpose tourist complex is named after Mai Das, a priest. As per the legend, he had a dream that Goddess Chintpurni, in the form of a stone slab, was lying buried at a particular place in the nearby forest area. The next day, he dug up the place and found the slab, which he began worshiping. The revered rock formation represents the deity and is enshrined in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Mai Das tourist complex was constructed with the funding of the Asian Development Bank. Devotees have to first get themselves registered at this place for ‘darshan’. A computerised slip is issued to the devotees, which allows them entry into the shrine. The complex also has facilities for boarding, lodging and vehicle parking.

Once the e-vehicles pass the test, they will enable the devotees, particularly the elderly and physically challenged persons, to gain direct access to the flight of stairs leading to the sanctum sanctorum as private vehicles are not allowed beyond the police barrier, from where the shrine is about half a kilometre away.