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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Chirag Bhanu Singh sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court judge

Chirag Bhanu Singh sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court judge

Governor Kavinder Gupta administers the oath of office to the 3 newly appointed judges at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 09:07 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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(L to R) Yogesh Jaswal, Bhupesh Sharma and Chirag Bhanu Singh.
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Chirag Bhanu Singh was sworn in as Himachal Pradesh High Court judge while Bhupesh Sharma and Yogesh Jaswal took the oath as additional judges on Sunday.

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Governor Kavinder Gupta administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed judges at a ceremony in Lok Bhawan.

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With the elevation of three judicial officers, the number of judges has risen to 15, including two additional judges.

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Besides high court Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, the occasion was graced by Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, sitting and former judges of the high court, and advocates.

Chief Secretary K K Pant conducted the oath-taking ceremony proceedings and read out the warrants of appointment issued by the President, according to an official statement issued here.

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Secretary to the Governor, Sandeep Bhardwaj, obtained the signatures of the governor and the newly appointed judge and additional judges on the oath forms.

Chirag Bhanu Singh, a graduate from Vallabh Post Graduate College, Mandi, who pursued law at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla was enrolled with the High Court Bar Association, Shimla, in 1994.

He practised in the high court before being appointed additional district and sessions judge in 2007. He served as District and Sessions Judge, Bilaspur, from June 2023 to October 2025, before taking over as District and Sessions Judge, Kangra, at Dharamsala, where he has been posted since.

Bhupesh Sharma, a law graduate from Himachal Pradesh University, joined the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service in July 1996 as sub judge-cum-judicial magistrate at Kangra, Dharamshala. He served as district and sessions judge at Hamirpur, Solan, Una and Shimla. He was posted as registrar general of the high court in October 2024.

Yogesh Jaswal got LLB degree from Himachal Pradesh University in 1991. He practised at Shimla before joining the HP Judicial Service in July 1996 as sub-judge-cum-judicial magistrate at Hamirpur. He was posted as district and sessions judge, Sirmaur, at Nahan, from April 2025.

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