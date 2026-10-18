Chitta network spreads across Palampur, 10 nabbed in a week

The chitta (heroin) network appears to be spreading its tentacles in Palampur, with a series of police raids and arrests over the past week raising fresh concern over the growing drug menace in the town. Despite repeated police action, residents fear that the sale and supply of the contraband continue unabated.

In a special drive, a team of the Kangra police’s Special Cell, constituted by Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma, raided three locations in and around Palampur and arrested 10 alleged drug peddlers and suspects.

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In the first case, the police raided a local hotel and arrested five persons, including a woman, allegedly in possession of chitta. In the second operation, four persons were arrested during a raid at a house on the outskirts of the town.

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In the third, the police raided a shop in the heart of the town and arrested one person after recovering 10.41 grams of chitta. The contraband was allegedly delivered to the shop through a consignment booked with a transport service, pointing to the possibility of suppliers exploiting routine commercial transport channels to deliver narcotics.

The successive raids have highlighted the challenge facing law enforcement agencies in curbing the drug trade, which has increasingly become a source of anxiety for residents.

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Residents allege that chitta addiction is taking a serious toll on the youth. Several young people are reportedly battling severe addiction, with some becoming bedridden. Drug-related deaths have also been reported, adding to fear among families and the wider community. The concern is that the problem is no longer confined to isolated pockets but is affecting different parts of the town, including residential areas and commercial establishments.

Residents have called for sustained police action against suppliers and peddlers, stronger surveillance of suspected distribution points and effective measures to keep young people from falling prey to addiction. They believe that raids and arrests, though necessary, must be backed by continuous intelligence gathering, action against the supply chain and rehabilitation support for those struggling with addiction.

With three operations conducted within a week, the immediate challenge for the police is to establish whether the arrested suspects are linked to a wider supply network and to dismantle the channels through which chitta is reaching Palampur. For worried families, the issue has become more than a law-and-order concern. They fear that the future of a growing number of young people is at stake.