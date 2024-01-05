Choked drain poses health hazard

A choked drain has become an eyesore in the Lakkar Bazaar area. Garbage scattered along the drain is an ugly sight, and the stagnant water emanates a foul smell. It has become a health hazard and poses the risk of vector-borne diseases. The authorities concerned should take necessary measures to resolve the issue the earliest. —Lalit Kumar, Shimla
Streetlights in many Areas non-functional
streetlights in many areas of the city have been lying defunct for a long time now. Commuters, especially pedestrians, have to face a lot of inconvenience during the late hours. The municipal corporation should take note of the issue and get the defunct streetlights replaced or repaired at the earliest. —Ranjan Rana, Shimla
Garbage dumping in ditches continues
dumping of garbage on hill slopes and ditches is a persisting problem in the capital city. As no action is taken against the violators, the practice continues unabated. This not only causes pollution, it also creates health risks for the people. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the violators. —Meenakshi Negi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
