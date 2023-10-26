Choppers deployed to locate Polish paraglider in Kangra district

Shimla, October 25
Two helicopters have been deployed to search for a Polish paraglider, who is missing for the past two days after taking off from Bir in Kangra district.
On Monday, four Polish nationals launched themselves from Bir, and went missing near Dharamsala. The rescue teams from Kangra district located three out of them but Andrez was still missing, Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said today.
The incident occurred days before the commencement of the Pre World Cup Paragliding Competition at Bir-Billing in Kangra district tomorrow.
According to the administration, trained gliders can fly, compete and indulge in adventurous activities in Bir-Billing. The paragliders were not registered with any association as they flew in the free-flying category in which registration is not mandatory. As per reports, under this category, a person can cover a distance of up to 200 km to 250 km.
Three foreigners were rescued near the Indrunag area on Tuesday. The paragliders revealed that they planned to fly till Shahpur but lost their way.
