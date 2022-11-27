Chowgan to remain closed till April 14

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 26

The historic Chowgan of Chamba will be closed for maintenance work from December 1 and no activity will be allowed there.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here today that the Chowgan located at the district headquarters would remain closed till April 14 next year. He said, “The Chowgan is closed during the winter season every year for maintenance.” He urged the residents to cooperate with the administration.