Chowgan to remain closed till April 14

Chamba, November 26
The historic Chowgan of Chamba will be closed for maintenance work from December 1 and no activity will be allowed there.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said here today that the Chowgan located at the district headquarters would remain closed till April 14 next year. He said, “The Chowgan is closed during the winter season every year for maintenance.” He urged the residents to cooperate with the administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia
In fresh tweet, says don’t use Maiden syrups