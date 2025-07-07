DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / CID to investigate forest wood floating in Mandi's Pandoh Dam after cloudbursts

CID to investigate forest wood floating in Mandi's Pandoh Dam after cloudbursts

Logs in huge quantity got accumulated after they were swept down due to recent cloudbursts and flash floods
article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:40 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A house is seen surrounded by sludge and debris at an area affected by cloudburst, at Seraj Valley in Mandi on Thursday. ANI
Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today handed over the investigations to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in regard to forest wood and logs that got accumulated in the Pandoh Dam during the recent cloudbursts.

Advertisement

Logs in huge quantity were sighted floating in the dam recently which got accumulated after they were swept down.

A spokesperson of the state government said that the inquiry will bring forth the reason for this accumulation.

Advertisement

“The first and foremost reaction to the incidents of cloudbursts and floods was to save the life of people and provide immediate relief to them wherein effective measures were underway to bring back normalcy in the flood-hit regions,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that videos and photographs of wood flushing down with the river and found floating in the Pandoh dam went viral on a few media platforms, raising public concern and prompting need for investigation.

Advertisement

He said that while the government and the administration was busy helping people, the BJP made hue and cry regarding the forest wood without showing and sensitivity and concern for the ones affected by the disasters.

“The BJP leaders were making irresponsible statements at the time of these natural disasters which shows that the Opposition is highly insensitive when it comes to such matters as the issues of illegal felling of trees were never inquired and no accountability was set during their tenure.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts