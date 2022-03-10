CII Himachal Pradesh State Council gets new chief, deputy

Solan, March 9
Shailesh Aggarwal and Subodh Gupta have been elected the chairman and vice-chairman of the CII Himachal Pradesh State Council for 2021-22, according to a press note issued here today.
Aggarwal is the managing director of JB Conductors and Cables at Nalagarh. He has been associated with the CII for many years and has served on the CII HP Panel on Power.
Gupta is the chairman and managing director of Microtek Group. He has also served as convener of the CII MSME Panel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...