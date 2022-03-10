CII Himachal Pradesh State Council gets new chief, deputy

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 9

Shailesh Aggarwal and Subodh Gupta have been elected the chairman and vice-chairman of the CII Himachal Pradesh State Council for 2021-22, according to a press note issued here today.

Aggarwal is the managing director of JB Conductors and Cables at Nalagarh. He has been associated with the CII for many years and has served on the CII HP Panel on Power.

Gupta is the chairman and managing director of Microtek Group. He has also served as convener of the CII MSME Panel.