CII urges Centre to declare Himachal Pradesh floods national disaster

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 21

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has urged the Central Government to declare the devastation caused by floods in Himachal Pradesh a national disaster.

“The authorities had recently announced a staggering financial loss of over Rs 10,000 crores due to the catastrophic impact of the monsoons, thus, making Himachal Pradesh the hardest-hit state in the nation. This preliminary assessment, according to experts, is expected to climb higher as the extent of the disaster becomes clearer. According to official reports, nearly 300 lives have been lost since the onset of monsoon on June 24,” HP CII chairman Gagan Kapoor said.

“Himachal Pradesh is reeling under one of the worst phases of monsoon this year as the massive rainfall has inflicted billions in damage to the state’s infrastructure and claimed hundreds of lives. In view of this, we request the Central Government to provide a special relief package to the state and declare this calamity a national disaster,” he added.

