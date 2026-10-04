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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Cinema fest brings over 100 films to Mandi

Cinema fest brings over 100 films to Mandi

On Day 1, short film 'End of the Beginning' puts spotlight on social evil of female foeticide

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:59 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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End of the Beginning being screened at the inauguration of Kullu Manali Cinema Festival in Mandi on Saturday. Jai Kumar
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The four-day Kullu Manali International Cinema Festival, presented by the Society for Himachal Art and Culture as part of the Shakh Mandi Utsav, began at Paddal Ground in Mandi on Saturday. The festival was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Priyanshu Khati, who formally opened the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Festival Director Ram Pal Malik and members of the organising committee welcomed the chief guest and presented him with a memento on the occasion. The opening ceremony marked the beginning of four days of cinematic screenings featuring more than 100 films from different genres and backgrounds.

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The festival opened with End of the Beginning, a short film directed by Ram Pal Malik. The film highlights the social evil of female foeticide and seeks to draw attention to the serious consequences of gender discrimination and practices that threaten the survival of the girl child.

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The cast and crew of the film include Yadav, Balakrishan Sharma, Chitra, Vikram Thakur, Ranjit Singh Kanwar, Rajesh, Pushp Raj and Rishi Sharma. Shiv K Garg is the Director of Photography (DOP).

Presented by Sirmaur Films and Tribhuvan Films, the film has been produced by Anil Sharma, Gajender, PS Gulati and Dinesh Thakur.

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A three-member jury comprising Ashok Mehra, Sanjeev Ratna and Ritesh Mehta will evaluate the films presented during the festival.

The organising team includes Ram Pal Malik as Festival Director, Pushp Raj Pushpi as Co-Director, Rajesh Kumar as Advisor, Jai Kumar as Secretary, Rajat Singh Kanwar as Creative Head, Roop Upadhyay as Media Coordinator, Sanjay Soni as Marketing Head and Kuldeep Guleria as Artist Coordinator.

The festival aims to provide a platform for filmmakers and artists while promoting cinema, art and cultural expression in Himachal Pradesh.

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